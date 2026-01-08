NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 94,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,230% from the previous session’s volume of 7,113 shares.The stock last traded at $9.0049 and had previously closed at $9.04.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

