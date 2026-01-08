Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.56 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $13.56 million and $4.48 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 44,967,772.74745144 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.4877967 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $4,489,271.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

