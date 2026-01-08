COTI Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. COTI has a market cap of $55.94 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
COTI Coin Profile
COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,585,057,471 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,708,380 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
COTI Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars.
