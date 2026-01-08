Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.71 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $65.71 million and $24.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

