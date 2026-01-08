Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $369.79, but opened at $341.86. Acuity shares last traded at $320.26, with a volume of 320,752 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Acuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Acuity reported adjusted EPS of $4.69 (vs. $4.45 consensus) and delivered ~20% revenue growth to ~$1.14B, with expanded adjusted operating profit and margin — a clear sign of underlying business strength. Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 First-Quarter Results

Q1 results beat expectations: Acuity reported adjusted EPS of $4.69 (vs. $4.45 consensus) and delivered ~20% revenue growth to ~$1.14B, with expanded adjusted operating profit and margin — a clear sign of underlying business strength. Positive Sentiment: Management provided supporting materials (press release, slide deck, conference call) highlighting margin expansion and adjusted diluted EPS growth — useful for investors evaluating sustainability of the beat. Listen to Conference Call

Management provided supporting materials (press release, slide deck, conference call) highlighting margin expansion and adjusted diluted EPS growth — useful for investors evaluating sustainability of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Pre?announcement analyst commentary expected stronger Q1 results (Zacks preview noted EPS and revenue growth driven by innovation and pricing), which may temper how surprising the beat appears to the market. Acuity Brands to Post Q1 Earnings: Here’s What You Must Know

Pre?announcement analyst commentary expected stronger Q1 results (Zacks preview noted EPS and revenue growth driven by innovation and pricing), which may temper how surprising the beat appears to the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst and media pieces highlight Acuity as a longer?term growth story; these narratives support buy?and?hold investors but have less immediate impact on intraday moves. Why Acuity (AYI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Recent analyst and media pieces highlight Acuity as a longer?term growth story; these narratives support buy?and?hold investors but have less immediate impact on intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Macro and market factors: the Nasdaq fell over 100 points on the day, contributing to selling pressure across tech and industrial names and amplifying the stock’s decline despite the beat. Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Acuity Posts Upbeat Earnings

Macro and market factors: the Nasdaq fell over 100 points on the day, contributing to selling pressure across tech and industrial names and amplifying the stock’s decline despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Small analyst estimate trims and a “Hold” stance from Zacks Research (minor cuts to Q2/Q3 estimates) signal limited near?term upside from street revisions and may weigh on momentum. (Zacks notes and MarketBeat summarizations)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYI. Zacks Research cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.17.

Acuity Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.35.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Acuity by 50,220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $676,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,925 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Acuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,595,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,653,000 after buying an additional 283,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,539,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

