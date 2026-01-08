Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $2,227,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,833,659 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.