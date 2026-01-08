Hosking Partners LLP Has $88.17 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $88,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Key Headlines Impacting American International Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.