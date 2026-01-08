Hosking Partners LLP Has $88.17 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $88,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American International Group Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $88.07.
American International Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.
Key Headlines Impacting American International Group
Here are the key news stories impacting American International Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) reiterates a Buy/outperform stance on AIG, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s strategy and outlook. KBW Sticks to Its Buy Rating for American International Group (AIG)
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (coverage cited in market reports) raised its price target to $96 (from $91) and keeps an outperform view — implying ~25% upside from current levels and providing a near-term bullish analyst catalyst. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods price target raise
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights that “higher-for-longer” interest rates are a structural tailwind for insurers like AIG because reinvestment yields and net investment income should improve earnings over time. This macro backdrop supports medium-term earnings upside. Higher-for-Longer Rates Could Reward These 3 Overlooked Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: AIG named longtime Aon executive Eric Andersen as president and CEO?elect, completing a planned succession and bringing an experienced industry operator to the helm — a stabilizing factor over time. Eric Andersen to join AIG as president and CEO-elect
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces note AIG’s recent share pullback may create buying opportunities given forward earnings estimates and a P/E in the mid-teens, but caution that some upside may already be reflected in current prices. Assessing American International Group (AIG) Valuation After Recent Share Price Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to CEO Peter Zaffino’s announcement that he will transition to executive chair and step down as CEO by mid?2026 pushed the stock lower; investors often dislike leadership change uncertainty even when succession is announced. AIG stock sinks on CEO’s surprise plan to step down
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales (~US$4.3M reported) may be perceived negatively by some investors as a sign of caution from insiders, adding pressure to sentiment in the near term. American International Group Insiders Sold US$4.3m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG
American International Group Profile
American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.
The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.