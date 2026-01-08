Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

