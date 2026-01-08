Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,425 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Ryanair worth $29,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 68.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 31.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

