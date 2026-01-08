PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB Position Boosted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

PTRB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

