North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 5,265 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after purchasing an additional 548,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,130,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.56. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.58 and a 52-week high of $465.70.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.88.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

