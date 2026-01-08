Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 12,897 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell-side firms raised price targets and repeated bullish ratings this week (TD Cowen raised its target to $66 with a Buy, Goldman Sachs to $64, JPMorgan to $61, Wells Fargo to $65). Those upgrades have supported demand and helped BAC hit recent highs earlier in the session. Benzinga Goldman Sachs PT Raise MarketScreener

Several sell-side firms raised price targets and repeated bullish ratings this week (TD Cowen raised its target to $66 with a Buy, Goldman Sachs to $64, JPMorgan to $61, Wells Fargo to $65). Those upgrades have supported demand and helped BAC hit recent highs earlier in the session. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and market commentary showed BAC trading up and reaching a 12?month high following analyst activity, reflecting momentum among institutional buyers. AmericanBankingNews

Coverage and market commentary showed BAC trading up and reaching a 12?month high following analyst activity, reflecting momentum among institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America confirmed its Q4 2025 results and investor call are scheduled for Jan. 14 — a near-term catalyst where results, guidance and reserve commentary could move the stock. PR Newswire

Bank of America confirmed its Q4 2025 results and investor call are scheduled for Jan. 14 — a near-term catalyst where results, guidance and reserve commentary could move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BofA research remains active around AI and semiconductors (naming top chip picks like Nvidia and Broadcom), which highlights the firm’s thematic research strength but is more relevant to industry calls and fee opportunities than immediate BAC earnings. TipRanks – Top Chip Stocks TipRanks – Nvidia Note

BofA research remains active around AI and semiconductors (naming top chip picks like Nvidia and Broadcom), which highlights the firm’s thematic research strength but is more relevant to industry calls and fee opportunities than immediate BAC earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks and others) suggest expectations for modest earnings growth; these previews set the bar for Jan. 14 but don’t imply a definitive beat or miss. Zacks

Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks and others) suggest expectations for modest earnings growth; these previews set the bar for Jan. 14 but don’t imply a definitive beat or miss. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: Reuters reports India’s markets regulator found Bank of America shared material non?public information ahead of a $180M block trade and misled authorities. That finding raises potential fines, compliance costs and reputational damage — a clear near?term negative that likely pressured the stock today. Reuters

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $406.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

