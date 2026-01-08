Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.