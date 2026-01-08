Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 175,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.