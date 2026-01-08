Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF makes up about 1.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 532,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after buying an additional 186,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

