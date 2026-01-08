Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Kakaku.com Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc operates one of Japan’s leading online price comparison platforms, providing consumers with detailed pricing and product information across a wide range of categories, including consumer electronics, home appliances, cameras, computers and mobile devices. Visitors to the site can access real-time pricing data, vendor ratings, product specifications and user reviews, helping them identify the best deals among hundreds of online retailers.

Beyond its core price comparison service, Kakaku.com has expanded into adjacent digital marketplaces.

