enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.3634. Approximately 163,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 412,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of enVVeno Medical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.04.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the second quarter valued at about $5,127,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in enVVeno Medical by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,359,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in enVVeno Medical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical, Inc is a clinical?stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of subcutaneous vascular access systems for patients requiring repeated or long?term intravenous therapy. Through its proprietary Freedom® platform, the company aims to offer an implantable alternative to traditional peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and external tunneled catheters, addressing complications such as infection risk, dislodgement and patient discomfort.

The company’s lead product candidate, the Freedom PICC System, consists of a low?profile, subcutaneous port connected to a flexible catheter designed for peripheral insertion.

