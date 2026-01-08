CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.20 and last traded at GBX 51.20. 876,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,424,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.44. The company has a market capitalization of £333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.46.

About CQS New City High Yield

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

