CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.20 and last traded at GBX 51.20. 876,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,424,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.60.
CQS New City High Yield Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.44. The company has a market capitalization of £333.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.46.
About CQS New City High Yield
Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.
