Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 and last traded at GBX 425. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415.

Caffyns Trading Up 2.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 437.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 472.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.79.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. Caffyns plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom.

