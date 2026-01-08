Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,407.25 and last traded at $2,465.05. Approximately 67 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,475.3250.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,467.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,524.41.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is a French luxury goods house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear apparel, silk scarves, fragrances, watches and jewelry. Founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès as a harness workshop in Paris, the company has evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious names in fashion and lifestyle. Its products are characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, use of fine materials and timeless design, catering to a discerning global clientele.

The company’s product portfolio is anchored by its iconic leather creations, including the Birkin and Kelly handbags, which are handcrafted by skilled artisans in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.