iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.12 and last traded at $188.2150, with a volume of 204050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.51.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 358,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 217.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.