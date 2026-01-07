Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 44,465 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $25.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MONDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi Plc Uns currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mondi Plc Uns Trading Up 0.0%

Mondi Plc Uns Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.

Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.

