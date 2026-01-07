Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.39. Tele2 shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 202 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLTZY. New Street Research raised Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Tele2 had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.75%.The firm had revenue of $782.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

