ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.20 and last traded at $59.1520, with a volume of 283866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $48,478,000.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.