Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.4620, but opened at $4.2250. Great Portland Estates shares last traded at $4.2250, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

GPEAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Great Portland Estates plc is a London-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specialising in the acquisition, development and management of commercial property in central London. The company focuses on office space, retail premises and mixed-use residential schemes, targeting prime locations across the West End, the City and Midtown. Its core activities include asset repositioning through refurbishment and redevelopment, proactive leasing and tenant relationship management, and selective disposals to optimise portfolio value.

The firm’s investment strategy centres on identifying underutilised or outdated properties and unlocking value through strategic redevelopment.

