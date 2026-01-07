Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.6550, with a volume of 273012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 227.0%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 658.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

