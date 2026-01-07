Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.6550, with a volume of 273012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 227.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
