Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2026

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.6550, with a volume of 273012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 227.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 658.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.