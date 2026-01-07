Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) EVP Reuven Spiegel Sells 250 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $11,747.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,300.10. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $11,465.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $11,250.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 2.3%

DKL stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,230. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. The firm had revenue of $261.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.98%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 92.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

