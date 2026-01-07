Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 81,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 39,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Capcom Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 31.30%.The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

Featured Stories

