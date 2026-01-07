Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $339,000.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 465,850 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,315. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 2nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $293,475.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $300,212.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $729,000.00.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. 1,091,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $39.80.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 673.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance: Photronics reported an EPS beat and revenue above consensus for the quarter and set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.51–$0.59, supporting upside expectations from analysts. MarketBeat PLAB summary

Q4 results and guidance: Photronics reported an EPS beat and revenue above consensus for the quarter and set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.51–$0.59, supporting upside expectations from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Board addition: The company appointed Michelle Almeida to its board effective Jan. 1, 2026 — a governance/experience enhancement that may be viewed favorably by investors. Photronics Appoints Michelle Almeida

Board addition: The company appointed Michelle Almeida to its board effective Jan. 1, 2026 — a governance/experience enhancement that may be viewed favorably by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and coverage: Photronics will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 14, giving management an opportunity to update investors; recent analyst notes and valuation pieces discuss the company’s CTO transition and share-price momentum (informational, potential catalyst depending on Q&A). Needham Conference release

Investor events and coverage: Photronics will present at the Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 14, giving management an opportunity to update investors; recent analyst notes and valuation pieces discuss the company’s CTO transition and share-price momentum (informational, potential catalyst depending on Q&A). Neutral Sentiment: Analysis and coverage: Recent articles examine the planned CTO transition and valuation after recent share-price gains — useful context for investors but not an immediate directional driver. How Photronics’ Longtime CTO Transition Has Changed Its Investment Story

Analysis and coverage: Recent articles examine the planned CTO transition and valuation after recent share-price gains — useful context for investors but not an immediate directional driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple directors sold shares in early January (notably Kang Jyh Lee, Mitchell G. Tyson and Mary Paladino), with individual sales in the tens of thousands of dollars and double?digit percentage reductions in some director holdings; such concentrated insider sales often weigh on near?term sentiment. Insider Selling: MarketBeat

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

