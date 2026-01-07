TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 121,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 19,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded TVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.05.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.19 million for the quarter. TVA Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TVA Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TVA Group Inc is a Canada based communications company. Along with its subsidiaries, the firm operates in three segments including the Broadcasting & Production segment which includes the operations of TVA Network, marketing of digital products, commercial production services and distribution of audiovisual products. The Magazines segment publishes French and English language magazines in various fields such as the arts, entertainment, fashion, and sports and markets digital products and provides custom publishing, commercial print production, and pre-media services.

