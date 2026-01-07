Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 43.8% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 43.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 634,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 428,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

