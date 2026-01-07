Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 803 and last traded at GBX 803, with a volume of 50257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 794.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 763.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.09. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59.
Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC. The manager, Dragon Capital Group, has funded the Chair in Biodiversity at Exeter University.
