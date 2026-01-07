Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.5357.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, October 13th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:RKT opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,066,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,739.84. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. Insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,395,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,945,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,684,000 after buying an additional 5,226,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,560,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,610,000 after acquiring an additional 856,367 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,010,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,298,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.