Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

BOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Down 4.5%

Bowhead Specialty stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. 70,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,705. The firm has a market cap of $875.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of -1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 19,489.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

