Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Trading Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.7850 and last traded at $29.69. 5,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 44,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.