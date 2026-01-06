Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 4,041 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.6653.

Pax Global Tech Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Pax Global Tech Company Profile

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company’s product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

