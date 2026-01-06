JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 391,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 237,943 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.54.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,557,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 843,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,026,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 335.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after buying an additional 464,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.