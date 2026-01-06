JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 391,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 237,943 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.54.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.
JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- A month before the crash
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.