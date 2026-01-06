Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.3%

Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,438. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 192.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 13.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 780,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 90,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company’s core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

