CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.51, but opened at $55.36. CSL shares last traded at $57.6550, with a volume of 8,780 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSLLY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

