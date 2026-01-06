Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.53, but opened at $112.59. Johnson Controls International shares last traded at $113.1610, with a volume of 1,421,183 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

