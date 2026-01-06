Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 992,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the previous session’s volume of 144,450 shares.The stock last traded at $82.3810 and had previously closed at $82.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87,871 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the third quarter valued at about $33,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 933.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after buying an additional 347,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

