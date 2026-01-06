The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $820.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $948.81 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $961.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $840.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $776.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

