Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,887 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $82.21.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

