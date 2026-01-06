Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 102,107 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,107 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0%

Pfizer stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

