Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

TGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 66.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,490,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 787.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

TGS stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $309.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

