Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$317.91

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$317.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$317.00 to C$320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IFC opened at C$282.66 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$250.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$317.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$279.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$281.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$4.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

