Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) versus Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) Head to Head Comparison

Jeffs' Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globavend has a beta of 4.12, suggesting that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jeffs’ Brands and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 1 0 0 0 1.00 Globavend 2 0 0 1 2.00

Globavend has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,739.42%. Given Globavend’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globavend is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Globavend”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Globavend $21.88 million 0.00 $1.34 million N/A N/A

Globavend has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

Globavend beats Jeffs’ Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

