Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,780 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 92,975 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $18.50 on Wednesday, reaching $314.75. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $336.45.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.60. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab’s science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

