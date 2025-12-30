Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Head to Head Review

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SBA Communications and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 8 8 2 2.67 Seritage Growth Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

SBA Communications presently has a consensus price target of $237.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.68 billion 7.74 $749.54 million $7.67 25.39 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 10.50 -$153.54 million ($1.42) -2.31

This table compares SBA Communications and Seritage Growth Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 29.69% -16.60% 7.55% Seritage Growth Properties -404.37% -20.13% -12.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Seritage Growth Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

