JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 25.6% in December

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 259 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 8,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JE Cleantech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd. is an Israel-based environmental technology firm specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company designs, manufactures and markets a suite of modular treatment systems that integrate proprietary membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes, biological treatment and customized chemical formulations. Its offerings address water purification, recycling and process water challenges across municipal, industrial and agricultural end markets.

Through a combination of standardized equipment platforms and bespoke engineering services, JE Cleantech helps clients meet stringent regulatory requirements, reduce freshwater intake and lower overall treatment costs.

